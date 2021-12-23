Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

