Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issues Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, CEO C Russell Trenary III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 16,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 689.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 63.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 53,407 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.