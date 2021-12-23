Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Purchased by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares during the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital makes up about 0.6% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

OXLC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,634. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXLC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.