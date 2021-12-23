PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of PACCAR worth $39,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $179,663,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 80.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,336,000 after buying an additional 849,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

