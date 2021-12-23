Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Earns Coverage Pending Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their coverage pending rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Palace Capital stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.40) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 255.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. Palace Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 189 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

