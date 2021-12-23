Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,041 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Palo Alto Networks worth $117,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29,550.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $20,417,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $211,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 36.0% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $554.76 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

