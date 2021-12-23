Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after buying an additional 50,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 23.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,759,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 329,731 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.60 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.