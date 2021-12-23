Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $158.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

