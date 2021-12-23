Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $263.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $266.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

