Parallel Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $182,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

