Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

