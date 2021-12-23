Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 46.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $21.10 on Thursday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.