Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,412 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 72,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 48.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 37.6% during the third quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 25,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $419.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.97 and its 200 day moving average is $225.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.