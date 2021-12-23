Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WH opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

