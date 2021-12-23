Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intrepid Potash worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $51.24 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.