Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 5,924 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIX by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

