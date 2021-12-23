Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,329,000 after buying an additional 189,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after buying an additional 102,938 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NV5 Global by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 75,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $6,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

