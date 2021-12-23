Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Graham worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Graham by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $131.91 million, a P/E ratio of -59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Graham’s payout ratio is -209.51%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

