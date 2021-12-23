Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Graham worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Graham by 469.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,167,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,567,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Graham by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 105,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,177,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is -209.51%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.