Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $337,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

