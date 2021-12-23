Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.48 and a one year high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.