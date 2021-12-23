Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

