Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 16,389 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Agora by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Agora by 249.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 214,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agora by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after buying an additional 428,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agora by 89.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after buying an additional 409,394 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

API stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $114.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of -0.16.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

