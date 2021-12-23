Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $228.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

