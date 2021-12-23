Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.72.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. 16,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

