Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

Paychex stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

