Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.82.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. 106,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,831,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,861. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.