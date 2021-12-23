Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,166.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and $1,166.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00056805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.80 or 0.08033307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00073989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,223.90 or 0.98936876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006986 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

