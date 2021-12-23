PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

