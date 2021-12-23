PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 795,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $119,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

