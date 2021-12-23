PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Raised by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

