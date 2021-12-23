Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $46,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.24.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

