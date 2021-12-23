Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,656 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of PTC worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in PTC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in PTC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PTC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC opened at $121.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.