Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,362 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,594 shares of company stock valued at $9,065,775. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

