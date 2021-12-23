Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $17.74 Million Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,039 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -192.40%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

