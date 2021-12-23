Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 835,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172,376 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,390,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,125,000 after buying an additional 61,871 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $659,299. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.