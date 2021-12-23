Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 22,652 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,652 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Black Knight worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,676,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 151,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Black Knight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,194,000 after acquiring an additional 281,797 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 13.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after acquiring an additional 354,863 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

NYSE:BKI opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $89.13.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

