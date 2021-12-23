Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

NYSE LOW opened at $249.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.53 and its 200-day moving average is $213.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.