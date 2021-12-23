Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 15.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Intuit by 6.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Intuit by 7.7% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 44,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $631.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $630.48 and a 200 day moving average of $562.53. The company has a market cap of $178.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

