Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 741 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

