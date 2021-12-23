Pettee Investors Inc. Buys 500 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,823. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.