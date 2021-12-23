Pettee Investors Inc. Purchases 1,420 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

