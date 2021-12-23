Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 87,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 705,251 shares.The stock last traded at $36.22 and had previously closed at $34.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 160.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,854,000 after buying an additional 268,691 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,364,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after purchasing an additional 169,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 863,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 777,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

