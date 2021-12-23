PHSC (LON:PHSC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.88

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.88 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.58 ($0.25). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 18.58 ($0.25), with a volume of 5,708 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.63%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

