Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 61,082 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

