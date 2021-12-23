Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.04) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.54). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($5.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($20.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($17.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.83.

argenx stock opened at $349.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $382.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

