Pirate Chain Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $235.76 million and $351,656.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00329942 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00138574 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00088056 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004215 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,051,609 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

