PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stock Position Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PJT opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.