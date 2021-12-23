Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $549.13 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

