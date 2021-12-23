Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Up 10.5%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.93. 26,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,359,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTLO. Robert W. Baird raised Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

